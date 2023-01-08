Atheists' meet calls for protection of human rights, secularism

Vijayawada: World Atheists' Conference has stressed upon safeguarding the human rights and secularism in the country.

Delegates from various parts of the country participated in the opening day's events of the two-day World Atheist conference organised at the Atheist Centre in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumaresan, joint editor of the magazine, 'The Modern Rationalist,' said the humanists, rationalists and atheists were trying to protect secularism and human rights in the country and on the other hand religious fundamentalists and divisive forces were trying to suppress the human rights of the people.

He said the Indian Constitution advocates democracy and secularism. But the BJP-led NDA government was promoting religion, he alleged. He said there should be no religion in the government policies and its implementation.

He called upon the people to fight for the rights and safeguard the secularism. The world conference was organised to mark the 120th birth anniversary of Gora, the founder of the atheist movement and 110th birth anniversary of Saraswati Gora, at the Atheist centre in Vijayawada. Delegates from USA, England, Germany, Nepal and from various States of India participated in the conference.

The speakers have explained how the fundamentalist forces were strengthening in the country and underlined the need to protect the human rights. Atheist centre chairman Dr Samaram welcomed the guests. Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan, former deputy speaker of AP Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad and others spoke on the occasion. Lectures were held on the role of media-secularism, changes needed in the society, social service and humanist agitations in the world etc. Artistes performed cultural programmes. The two-day conference will conclude on Sunday.