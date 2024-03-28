Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting held in Guntur district

Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting was held today in the Guntur district party office for the Tadikonda constituency. The meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Mr. Tenali Shravan Kumar, the joint MLA candidate for the constituency. The meeting was organized as per the instructions of the state party.

Presidents of Telugudesam-Janasena-BJP from four mandals were present at the meeting. Additionally, TDP cluster, unit, booth in-charges, and village party presidents also participated in the event.

The meeting aimed to discuss various spiritual aspects and strategies for the upcoming elections. It provided a platform for party members to come together and collaborate on ways to strengthen the party's presence in the constituency.