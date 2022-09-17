ATM cash van driver decamps with 60 lakhs in Kadapa

Kadapa: A driver with a cash logistics firm fled away with a van ferrying Rs 60 lakh cash in Kadapa on Friday evening.

According to sourcs, an agency fills cash, given by the bank, in the ATMs at various locations in the city. The agency staff took Rs 80 lakh cash from a bank on Friday and started in a vehicle. When the staff went to a bank ATM at ITI circle, the driver, Sharukh fled with the vehicle. It was said that there was about Rs 60 lakh cash in the vehicle.

The driver abandoned the vehicle at Vinayaka Nagar on the outskirts and escaped with the cash.

Bank officials filed a complaint with the police.