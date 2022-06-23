Atmakur by-election: 24.92 percent of polling registered till 11am

The polling for Atmakur Assembly constituency by-election has started peacefully at 7 am and registered 24.92 per cent polling till 11am. The Voting will continue until 6 p.m. YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy along with his mother Manimanjari and other family members exercised their right to vote in Brahmana Palle in Marripada Mandal.



Women and the elderly are eagerly coming and exercising their right to vote. Atmakur by-election will continued amidst strong security. The by-election was inevitable with the sudden death of Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy on February 21 this year.

A total of 12 candidates, including YSRCP and BJP, are in the fray in the by-elections. 2,13,388 voters will exercise their right to vote at 279 polling stations set up for them. The voting process is accompanied by video recording and 78 webcasting. The counting of votes will take place on the 26th of this month.