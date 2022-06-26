Atmakur by-election: YSR Cong candidate Vikram crosses 42,000 majority after 10 rounds

Nellore: Ruling party candidate and brother of late Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy is in lead with 42709 votes in the by-election for Atmakur assembly segment after 10 rounds. His nearest rival and BJP candidate G Bharat Kumar secured 9131 votes.

Vikram Reddy has been continuing his lead over his rival since first round and anti-incumbency vote expected by the BJP has not been visible in the by-election.

Vikram Reddy: Bharat Kumar:

Round

1. 6067 730

2. 4621 778

3. 4894 1211

4. 5461 939

5. 5107 1247

6. 5324 713

7. 4005 943

8. 4898 924

9. 5547 830

10. 5911 816

Lead: 42,709 after 10 rounds

It may be recalled that elections were conducted after sudden demise of later Minister Goutham Reddy and polling held on Thursday and counting is in process for 279 polling stations at Atmakur. District officials opened postal ballot and ballot boxes at 8 am and started the counting. Officials arranged 14 tables for counting that is expected to be completed within 20 rounds. A micro-observer, a supervisor, and an assistant are present at each table to take up the process.

There are 14 candidates are in the fray and the counting has been arranged at Andhra Engineering College in Atmakur and general observer M Suresh Kumar, District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, Joint Collector and Returning Officer MN Harendhira Prasad are monitoring the activity.