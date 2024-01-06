Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy assures of constituency development

MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy has expressed his commitment to developing various areas and tourist spots in the Atmakuru Constituency through the provision of necessary basic facilities and modern technology. Last September, a discussion was held at IIT College in Tirupati, with experts from Jana Urban Space and ADF present.





During the discussion, plans were made to develop AS Peta Dargah, a popular tourist spot, and MGR Municipal Bus Stand, which serves the public with all necessary amenities. The goal is to modernize these areas and ensure development for future generations. Representatives from Jana Urban Space, who have experience in road development in major cities like Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru, participated in the discussion and learned about MLA Mekapati's plans.



Director Nitya and Arctic Pravallikal from Jana Urban Space in Atmakuru and AS Petals conducted a tour with YSRCP leaders, public representatives, and officials to examine the plans and prepare development strategies that will enable the town to compete with cities in the future.





The expert team acknowledged the completed bus stand, which was constructed with private partnership, and suggested that surrounding areas be developed to support business growth. They also proposed the construction of roads and shopping complexes.



The team examined the bypass road, the road from Hanuman junction to the main bazaar, and the areas of Vaishyabazar, which is the city's trading center. They discussed the implementation of basic facilities on both sides, including the potential creation of a bypass road that will improve transportation from nearby cities and stimulate business development.



The team also visited the Atmakuru pond and suggested the construction of parks, boating facilities, and walking tracks, similar to Hyderabad's Tank Bund. They believe that the development of the pond will bring joy to the people and support business growth.





Afterwards, the team visited the famous shrine of Shri Hazrat Khazanayab Rasool Dargah in AS Peta Dargah. They observed that despite the small area, there are many devotees, and proposed the development of modern facilities to accommodate the increasing number of visitors.



The expert team presented their findings and plans to MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy at the Nellore Mekapati Camp Office. They assured him that they would prepare and provide plans for the creation of necessary facilities for tourism and business development in Atmakuru Constituency, Atmakuru Municipality, and AS Peta areas.

MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy emphasized the industrial development potential of Atmakuru, as it is connected to three national highways. He urged the team to submit the plans within a month to facilitate business and tourism growth in the region.