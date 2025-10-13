Attack on CJI Gavai: Judiciary under threat, experts warn

Kurnool: The physical attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai in open court on October 6, by advocate Rakesh Kishore has sparked widespread concern over the safety of India’s highest judicial authority and the dignity of the judiciary itself.

Senior Advocate Jaya Raju Yeggoni speaking to The Hans India on Sunday has described the incident as “an assault not only on the Chief Justice, but on the Supreme Court and the very idea of rule of law and democracy in India.” The attack has been widely criticized as a reflection of growing communal intolerance and hatred infiltrating even the nation’s top legal institutions.

Legal experts and social commentators have expressed alarm at the apparent normalization of communal and caste-based discrimination in India over the past decade.

Advocate Jaya Raju pointed out that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack in brief remarks, there has been no formal statement from the Union Government, the Law Minister, or the Ministry of Law and Justice. “Such silence speaks volumes,” he said, indicating a reluctance to confront forces of hate emboldened by years of political encouragement.

The incident has raised pressing questions about citizen safety and constitutional protection in India.

“If the Chief Justice of India is not safe while performing his constitutional duty, how can ordinary citizens expect their rights and dignity to be protected?” asked Jaya Raju.

He also cited the tragic suicide of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar on October 7, alleging institutional discrimination as a factor, highlighting the continued vulnerability of marginalized communities, including Dalits, even in positions of power.

Senior advocates have called for urgent action to uphold constitutional democracy and the rule of law. Jaya Raju emphasized that the attack is “not a mere law-and-order issue but a constitutional crisis” and urged citizens, civil society, and democratic institutions to unite in defense of justice, equality, and fraternity as envisioned by Dr BR Ambedkar.

“The attack on CJI Gavai must awaken all defenders of democracy and pluralism,” he stated.