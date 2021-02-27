Attacks on Jana Sena with fear of losing ground: Pawan Kalyan

Mangalagiri: Unable to digest the victories of the Jana Sena Party in the panchayat elections, YSRCP leaders are resorting to attacks in many constituencies, said Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan.

In a statement here on Friday, he said that attacks in Matsyapuri village in Veeravasaram mandal of Bhimavaram constituency on Thursday were part of it.

Dalit woman Karepalli Santipriya contested as sarpanch for Matsyapuri panchayat and won. When she was stepping out after garlanding and paying respects to the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the YSRCP workers tore the garland and drove her away from the spot abusing her.

The incident occurred on the Dalit woman that too near her residence. They also attacked the houses of sarpanch Santipriya, 5th ward member Chinta Anantalakshmi, who is a fisherwoman and other ward members. Pawan said that it pained him that they destroyed cars parked outside and damaged bikes of Jana Sainiks.

He said that people voted Jana Sena to power in Matsyapuri in 12 wards. It's a matter of concern that a Dalit woman sarpanch was attacked while she was returning after garlanding the statue of Ambedkar. It became common for the local MLA to threaten and throw abusive language, he said.

He said that Bhimavaram YSRCP MLA is a cheap rowdy, who looted the local cooperative bank. He is the person who exploited the hard work of the small traders, school teachers and middle-class people who deposited their hard-earned money in a cooperative bank. He wondered as to how differently he will behave other than this.

Pawan Kalyan personally appealed to DGP Gowtham Sawang to note that the law and order situation had gone out of control in Bhimavaram. "I appeal to the DGP kindly don't succumb to his pressures. If you succumb to his pressures and foisted false SC/ST cases, the Human Rights Commission would be informed," he said.

Similarly, Jana Sainiks are furious against the YSRCP MLA's abuses against Pawan Kalyan personally for the last few years. He appealed to the Jana Sainiks not be furious and the issue must be tackled in a democratic manner.

"Some dogs start barking when we came into the streets, while some mad dogs bite. We won't bite in return. Wait till the municipal van arrives and dumps the dog in the van. Till then, please maintain restraint," he advised them.