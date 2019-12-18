Attacks on party activists: TDP leaders stage dharna at Assembly

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party leaders staged a dharna near the Assembly on Tuesday protesting against the attacks on the TDP functionaries in the State.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, deputy leader in the Assembly K Acchannaidu, MLA Chinarajappa, MLCs A S Ramakrishna and others participated in the dharna.

TDP workers were attacked in the State after the YSRCP government came into power. He said there was a total law and order failure in the State and atrocities were reported against women and children.

He said the development was stalled in the State as the government was adopting reverse tendering. Lakhs of construction workers lost their livelihood as the government failed to supply sand. Naidu demanded that the government restore free sand supply in the State.