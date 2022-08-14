Aurobindo's 150th birth anniv. fete held at Central Jail

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Maharishi Aurobindo's 150th birth anniversary programme was held at the Central Jail, Rajahmundry under the auspices of the Sri Ramakrishna Mission.

This programme was organised as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in collaboration with the Central Cultural Department. The speakers explained the patriotism of the spiritual masters who showed the Indian cultural and religious glory to the world.

Swami Vinishchalananda of Ramakrishna Mission said that Swami Vivekananda's teachings and scriptures will help to reform those who have become criminals and are serving punishment due to momentary passions and emotions.

He exhorted the inmates to reform their outlook and pave the way for a better life after release. Material pertaining to Swami Vivekananda's preachings was handed over to the prisoners. Senior Journalist VSS Krishnakumar spoke about the historical, cultural, and freedom movement features of Rajamahendravaram.

Swami Prajna Nathanandaji sang patriotic songs written by Swami Vivekananda. Dr PRK Dhanunjaya Rao and Central Jail officers Suresh Kumar, Ramesh, Kumara Swamy, Venkatesh, Sasi Sekhar, and others were present.