Autonomous status for Avanthi Engineering College

Visakhapatnam : Former Minister Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao informed that the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued an order giving autonomous status to Avanthi Engineering College, Makavarapalem. The status was given to the college for a period of 10 years.

Established in 1999 at Makavarapalem, a rural area in Anakapalli district, Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology College was set up with an intention to enhance the academic needs of the rural youth. In 2023, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) reviewed the academic standards and facilities in the college and recognised it with A+ grade. Principal of the college Dr. C. Mohan Rao termed it as a remarkable achievement for the college established in the rural area. Further, he stated that the standard of the institution raised with the autonomous recognition of the UGC and their responsibility to strive hard for providing quality education has increased.

Founder of the college Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao, vice chairman of Avanthi Education Institutions Nandish, secretary Dr Priyanka, CEO Shravan congratulated the faculty and staff.