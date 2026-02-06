Avilala Cheruvu will be transformed as a tourist spot, assures TUDA chief

Tirupati: Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman C Divakar Reddy has announced plans to transform Avilala Cheruvu into a major tourist attraction and environmental hub.

This initiative aligns with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision to make Tirupati not just a smart city but a tourist hub.

The TUDA chairman along with vice-chairman R Govind Rao conducted a thorough field inspection of Avilala cheruvu on Thursday. He stated that developing the Cheruvu into Tirupati's Tank Bund is a prestigious project for TUDA. Clean water will be supplied from Peruru Cheruvu through dedicated channels to support groundwater recharge.

The officials reviewed key works, including strengthening the bund with revetment, beautification, and a walking track. Divakar Reddy directed the officials concerned to complete critical tasks before rainy season. Plans include creating a green belt with extensive tree planting, play areas for children, open gyms, and boating facilities to draw tourists.

To prevent pollution, diversion channels will block dirty water entry. Solar lights and high-mast lamps will ensure safe night access for visitors. He expressed confidence that the project will create direct and indirect jobs for around 1,000 people.

Vice-chairman Govind Rao assured continuous monitoring by a special team, using modern technology to keep water clean. He emphasized no compromises on quality or funds.

RDO Rammohan, Rural tahsildar Janardhan Raju, TUDA secretary Dr YN Sreekanth Babu, land officer Sujan, SE Ravindraiah, horticulture officer Malathi and others were present.