Avoid complacency as exams are crucial: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha has advised students to utilise the crucial pre-examination period effectively and face the forthcoming Class X examinations with confidence to achieve the best possible results. He stressed the need for a 360-degree approach to learning so that knowledge gained remains useful beyond examinations and throughout life.

With Class X Board examinations scheduled to commence from March 16, the Collector paid a surprise visit to Zilla Parishad High School at Guntupalli in Ibrahimpatnam mandal on Saturday and reviewed academic standards and teaching practices.

Interacting with Class X students, Dr Lakshmisha assessed their academic preparedness by posing questions in Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies. He expressed satisfaction with students’ responses and appreciated their subject knowledge. He noted that many students from government schools had risen to prominent positions through curiosity, continuous learning, and intellectual discipline, and urged students to draw inspiration from such examples.

Emphasising that sincere and disciplined study leads to success, the Collector called upon teachers to strengthen parents’ trust by ensuring strong academic outcomes. Describing the Class X examination as a decisive turning point in a student’s life, he said that clearing it paves the way for higher education and future opportunities.

Dr Lakshmisha directed teachers to ensure that every student clears Class X examination. He asked subject teachers to focus specially on academically weaker students and adopt simple, effective teaching methods. Teachers were also instructed to guide students on examination strategies, including proper answer-writing techniques.

He further advised teachers to give equal attention to students from other classes and to refrain from taking leave during this critical period. With self-introspection, commitment, and focused efforts, he said, teachers could achieve 100 per cent results, earn the respect of parents, and bring recognition to their schools. The Collector urged all teachers to work in coordination to ensure that the district emerges as a top performer in the Class X results.District Educational Officer L Chandrakala, Headmistress M Sandhya Rani, teachers, non-teaching staff, and others accompanied the Collector during the school visit.