Awareness campaign launched to check cybercrimes

Kurnool: In a bid to tackle the rising number of cybercrimes, ‘I am Cyber Smart’ awareness campaign was launched in Kurnool district on Monday.

The initiative was inaugurated by Minister for Industries, Commerce & Food Processing T G Bharath along with Kurnool SP Vikrant Patil.

As part of the campaign, the Minister and the SP unveiled cyber awareness posters and videos to educate the people about various forms of cyber frauds. They announced that from Tuesday onwards, awareness sessions will be conducted in schools, colleges, towns and villages across the district to help people stay vigilant against digital scams.

With cybercrimes increasingly targeting young people, a special awareness programme was organised for students at KVR College, RS Road, Kurnool. Addressing the students, Minister TG Bharath and SP Vikrant Patil emphasised the need for cyber safety and urged everyone to be cautious while using digital platforms.

During the session, short films highlighting various cyber crimes and preventive measures were screened. The Minister and SP also launched awareness posters and videos, which will be widely circulated on social media platforms to reach a broader audience.

Speaking at the event, Minister Bharath advised people to remain cautious and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from cyber frauds. He highlighted that women and youth were at higher risk and must stay alert. Cybercriminals often pose as customs officials, police or bank officers to trick people.

Fake calls and messages deceive gullible people into revealing sensitive information. Strong passwords and secure banking practices were essential to prevent financial frauds.

Social media users should be careful while sharing personal information as fraudsters use morphed images for blackmail and deception. Students should focus on their education and avoid unnecessary distractions on digital platforms, the Minister said. Highlighting the increasing risks associated with digital transactions and smart phone usage, SP Vikrant Patil, explained how cybercriminals were operating through various fraudulent schemes. These include, Digital Arrest scams – Fraudsters threaten victims with fake legal actions. KYC-OTP Frauds – Criminals trick individuals into sharing banking details under the guise of KYC updates.

Job Frauds – Fake job offers are used to steal personal information and money. Investment Scams – Victims are lured with false promises of high returns. Courier Frauds – Fraudsters send fake messages about package deliveries to extract sensitive data.

To create greater awareness, short films on these cyber frauds will be screened across schools, colleges and public spaces in the district from Tuesday.

SP Vikrant Patil urged victims of cyber frauds to take immediate action by calling the Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) for assistance, filing complaints online at cybercrime.gov.in and visiting the nearest police station to report incidents.

He assured that quick reporting can help prevent financial losses and aid in tracking down fraudsters.

The ‘I Am Cyber Smart’ campaign aims to educate the people,particularly students, on cyber safety and equip them with the knowledge to stay protected in the digital age.