Awareness programme on drug abuse held at KSRM Engg College

Kadapa: The Prohibition & Excise department has conducted an awareness programme on drug abuse for first-year B Tech students at KSRM Engineering College here on Monday.
Assistant Commissioner V Chandra Sekhar Reddy explained the dangers of drug addiction, role of drug mafia and legal consequences. Deputy Commissioner K Jayaraju highlighted NDPS Act, the effects of drugs like marijuana, cocaine and heroin and the measures taken to curb drug abuse, citing examples from countries like Myanmar and Thailand.District Prohibition Officer S Ravi Kumar, CI (Prohibition) Krishna Kumar (Kadapa station), College Managing Director Dr Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy, Principal Dr VSS Murthy, Vice-Principal Dr TN Prasad, PD Vamsi, Dr Naresh, NSS coordinator Lakshmaiah, faculty members and students participated.