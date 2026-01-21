Ayush hospital sanctioned for Tenali

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Dr Nadendla Manohar said that the Central Government has sanctioned five Ayush hospitals to the state to promote Ayush systems of medicine.

As part of this initiative, a 50-bedded Ayush hospital has been sanctioned for Tenali at an estimated cost of Rs 26 crore.

He, along with officials, inspected the premises of the Old Government Hospital at Kothapet in Tenali on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, he said, “Good health can be achieved through Ayurveda. In view of changing climatic conditions and increasing pollution, Indian Ayurveda is gaining wide acceptance across the world. The sanction of a 50-bedded hospital for Tenali is a matter of pride.”

He stated that the new hospital will be constructed within the premises of the Old Government Hospital, adjacent to the existing Urban Health Primary Centre.

As the old building is in a dilapidated condition, the site will be utilised to provide better medical facilities to the public.