Baby Naina seeks funds for bridge at Golladi
Vizianagaram: Bobbili MLA Baby Naina met Deputy Chief Minister and panchayat raj minister Pawan Kalyan at the Assembly on Thursday to request funding for key infrastructure projects in his constituency. He submitted a memorandum urging the sanctioning of funds to construct a bridge at Golladi village in the Bobbili Assembly constituency.
Baby Naina recalled that minister Nara Lokesh had previously assured the bridge’s construction during pre-election tours. He emphasised that a bridge over the Vegavathi river would benefit not only Golladi but also residents of Badangi, Rajam, Gajapathinagaram, Dattirajeru, and Cheepurupalli by improving connectivity.
Further, Baby Naina requested the minister to initiate works for a causeway and check dam at Alajangi village. He noted that the check dam would support farmers in Badangi and surrounding mandals by boosting groundwater levels, potentially benefiting around 1,500 borewells. The MLA stressed that these projects would significantly enhance facilities and agricultural prospects for the local population.