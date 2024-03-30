Badeti Chanti flays YSRCP govt. at Praja Sankalpa Yatra

Badeti Chanti, the joint coalition candidate, criticized the current state of affairs under the YCP government, stating that all the people of the state are suffering. Chanti participated in the Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Sriram Nagar, where he distributed leaflets to every household. He expressed confidence in the NDA alliance winning in Eluru and emphasized the importance of cooperation with the BJP for the state's progress.





Chanti highlighted the development initiatives undertaken during the tenure of his late brother, Badeti Bujji, in Saturday Peta. He lamented the lack of attention from local public representatives in the area and called on the Telugu Desam Party to take responsibility for enhancing the beauty of Saturday Peta in the future.





Chanti urged everyone to unite under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu to fulfill the aspirations of Pawan Kalyan and secure victory for the coalition. He emphasized the importance of defeating the NDA government and sending a clear message to the YCP government in the upcoming elections.





Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party, including Eluru Janasena City President Nagireddy Kashi Naresh and State Secretary Donepudi Lovaraju, participated in the event along with various other party members. The gathering discussed the strategy for the upcoming elections and emphasized the need for unity and cooperation among opposition parties to bring about positive change in the state.



