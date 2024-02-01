Badvel Commissioner emphasises on the infrastructure in municipality

During their meeting, Badvel Commissioner Krishna garu expressed his gratitude towards Chairman Vakamalla Rajagopal Reddy for his warm welcome and support. He mentioned his commitment to work collaboratively with the chairman and the entire municipal team to address the needs and concerns of the residents of Badvel. The commissioner also highlighted his vision of creating a clean, green, and vibrant city with efficient infrastructure and services.

Chairman Vakamalla Rajagopal Reddy appreciated Commissioner Krishna's dedication and assured him of his full cooperation. He expressed his confidence in the commissioner's abilities to bring positive changes to the municipality. The chairman also discussed various ongoing projects and proposed new initiatives to enhance the overall development of Badwel.

Both the commissioner and the chairman agreed to conduct regular meetings and work together closely to ensure effective implementation of development plans. They emphasized the importance of public participation and urged the residents to actively engage in local governance.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both Commissioner Krishna and Chairman Vakamalla expressing their commitment to serving the people of Badwel and making the municipality a model for efficient and sustainable urban development.