Badvel win increased our responsibility, says Sajjala

Amaravati: Asserting that every election victory is increasing their responsibility, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP leaders have acted as agents for BJP, even though TDP had opted out of the Badvel bypoll contest.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that this is a historic victory and thanked the people of Badvel for supporting the YSRCP and blessing it with a huge majority.

He said that they would work hard to achieve the same success in the coming municipal polls. Although the opposition TDP had announced that it was opting out of the contest, all the while they supported the BJP candidate and carried the responsibility on their shoulders.

Out of the 282 polling stations, BJP leaders were there in only 10 booths, whereas in all the remaining stations TDP leaders have served as polling agents for BJP, he said.

Similarly, he stated that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has also supported BJP candidate even after announcing to stay out of the contest honouring the tradition, and BJP had officially released the advertisements stating that their candidate is backed by Pawan.

He said that all the three parties are the same, as they are all aware of the defeat they technically opted out of the election. The BJP secured only about 800 votes in 2019 elections, and now securing 20,000 votes clearly reveals the secret pact between TDP-BJP, he claimed.

The YSRCP general secretary said that the conspiracies of BJP, TDP and Jana Sena have been thwarted by the people of Badvel.

He stated that the people had witnessed the good governance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and thus stood by the government with abundant blessings. Almost over 68 per cent of voting was registered on the poll day, where YSRCP secured over 76 per cent of votes registering a triumphant victory and the rest 14 per cent to the BJP candidate supported by both TDP and Jana Sena.

Speaking in regard to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's Kuppam meeting, he slammed the opposition leader for acting inhumane while his party people were trashing a common person in suspicion of carrying a bomb. He said that Naidu was not like a democratic leader, and was more of tyrant.

Also, he slammed Chandrababu for provoking people's sentiments by pushing the farmers for Padayatra demanding for Amaravati as the capital. He said that this is another political drama put up by Naidu to instigate people and create chaos in the state. Terming it as a dangerous political game, Ramakrishna Reddy said that this is not the way that a serious political party should behave.