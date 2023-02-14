Bahujan politics needs to be redefined: Satish Chandar

Ongole (Prakasam District): It is high time the Bahujan politics should be redefined, opined senior journalist M Satish Chandar. Speaking at a review programme on his book 'C for Caste', organised by the Blue Wings Foundation

here on Monday, he advised the SCs and STs to be careful in exercising their vote and electing their representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Satish Chandar observed that caste is everywhere in the country and it is influencing every field and favouring some while rejecting others. He said that though the British ruled India for nearly two centuries, the villages were under the influence of Hindu patriarchy. He said that the country might have become a republic after Independence, but the villages are still under the influence of caste.

Stating that the OBCs in the country are being split based on religion, he said that an antidote for the politics around them should be found immediately.

The senior journalist alerted the backward classes that the politicians are dividing the developed BCs from the undeveloped and advised the BCs to be united and aware of the need for support from one another. He said that the representation of SCs and STs in politics is decreased because their leadership is bootlicking the leaders from upper castes for their benefit. He said that politicians are taking the help of Manuvada and trying to ignite hatred among the Dalits to deviate them from development. He said that there is no protection for the people who defy caste and wanted to live peacefully in union with inter-caste marriages.

Foundation president Puli Mallikarjuna Rao, chief advisor Dr Sivaramakrishna, Dr Para Ramesh, Jayaraj and others also participated in the programme while Dr Rebba Ambedkar explained the importance of the book and complimented that it is worthy of keeping in the university libraries as a reference for researches.