Balaji College of Pharmacy holds campus placements

  • Created On:  22 Feb 2026 8:37 AM IST
Anantapur: On-campus placements took place at Balaji College of Pharmacy on Saturday, with 86 students securing job offers from leading companies including Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hetero Labs Limited, Tata Electronics, and Foxconn. The recruitment drive targeted roles such as Quality Assurance (QA), Quality Control (QC), Chemist, Technical Analyst, and Quality Analyst for B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy and science students.

Selected candidates will join the organisations in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. College Principal Dr B Pradeep Kumar expressed pride in the achievement. Chairman Dr Kishore Palle, Vice-Principal Dr T Rajavardhan, Placement in-charge Dr JT Rudra, Management representative Srikanth Reddy and others congratulated the students.

