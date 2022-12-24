Balaji Institute of Oncology to be ready by next Dasara

Tirupati: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that the upcoming Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology, affiliated to SVIMS, will be made the best cancer hospital in the country. Efforts are being made to make it ready for inauguration by Dasara festival in 2023, which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate.

Addressing a review meeting on the progress of works of the Institute at SVIMS here on Friday, the TTD chairman said that it is being constructed with modern amenities to provide best medical care. 'The CM has been striving to provide all health services for every person in the State. Accordingly, Padmavathi Hrudayalaya was set up in Tirupati to provide heart surgeries for children, which has been providing yeomen service to the poor. So far, more than 1,000 surgeries were done for poor children in this hospital with which they got a new lease of life,' he brfied.

Further, a children's super speciality hospital is being built in Tirupati with Rs 350 crores with all facilities. Similarly, cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries were started in BIRRD hospital. Subba Reddy said that to ensure no cancer death in the State, the CM has decided to establish cancer hospitals in Tirupati, between Guntur-Vijayawada, and in Visakhapatnam and appointed noted oncologist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Nori Dattatreyudu as the advisor for the purpose.

The first hospital out of these three was started in Tirupati. He told the architects, who attended the meeting from various places, best oncologists and officials, to prepare the DPR for the proposed Institute by making necessary changes to the existing cancer hospital building in SVIMS and to provide advanced equipment. By making constant reviews on the progress, the works should be completed by Dasara festival, he suggested

Consultants from Delhi and Chennai gave power point presentations regarding the proposed buildings. Government Advisor for Cancer Care Dr Nori Dattatreyudu said that so far three review meetings were held regarding Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology and these meetings will be held once in every month to monitor the progress.

TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma, special officer Dr M Jayachandra Reddy, Special Secretary in Medical and Health department Naveen Kumar, CM Office Special Officer Dr Harikrishna and others attended the meeting.