Balakrishna extended solidarity with Anganwadi workers

Hindupur MLA Balakrishna extended his support by participating in the strike in Hindupuram town. He sat in a tent and raised slogans in solidarity with the workers. On this occasion, he expressed his full support on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party, stating that their struggle for the resolution of their just demands is fair.

Balakrishna MLA criticized the government's actions, describing them as wicked. He mentioned the implementation of the Esma Act without considering the impact on women, stating that it is unrelated to the workers' cause. He further expressed his disappointment, referring to the current regime as an evil one. MLA Balakrishna assured the workers that their demands for minimum wage, graduation, and other fair issues would be addressed.







The strike saw the participation of various individuals, including AP Anganwadi Workers Helpers Union District Vice President Hindupuram Project Secretary Lavanya Garu, CITU District President Srinivas Garu, CITU District Treasurer Sambasiva Sirisha, Lavanya Shailaja, Vanishree, Vani, and others.

