Balakrishna Prasad laid to rest with state honours

Tirupati: Renowned devotional singer, composer, and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Garimella Balakrishna Prasad was laid to rest with full state honours on Tuesday. He passed away on Sunday evening following a cardiac arrest while on an evening walk near his residence in Tirupati.

In recognition of his contributions to the propagation of Annamacharya Sankeertanas, the state government directed district authorities to extend police honours at his funeral. Accordingly, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar attended the ceremony on behalf of the government, offering condolences to the bereaved family and paying respects at the late musician’s residence.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector highlighted Balakrishna Prasad’s invaluable role in preserving and promoting Annamacharya Keerthanas. He noted that Prasad’s impact extended beyond Tirumala, leaving an indelible mark on devotional music across the nation. “The loss of such an eminent singer is irreplaceable,” he said.

The Collector further emphasised that Prasad’s dedication to making Annamacharya Keerthanas accessible to the masses was a matter of great national pride. As a tribute to his lifetime of service, the government accorded full state honours during his final rites. His second son, Garimella Anila Kumar, performed the last rites, while police fired a gun salute in his honour.

The funeral was attended by several dignitaries, including TTD Board Member Panabaka Lakshmi, Tirupati RDO Rammohan, TTD Chief PRO Dr T Ravi, Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad Secretary Raghunath, and members of the Annamacharya Project.

Paying their last respects, they recalled Balakrishna Prasad’s remarkable contributions to Indian devotional music and expressed confidence that his legacy would continue to inspire generations of artists and devotees.