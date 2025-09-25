Balakrishna promises support for RDT renewal

Vijayawada/Anantapur: During the ongoing Assembly sessions in Vijayawada, Minister Savita, Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and Singanamala MLA Bandaru Shravani met Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna at the Assembly lobby.

They brought to his attention the renewal of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) approval for Rural Development Trust (RDT), a long-standing development institution serving Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts. They urged Balakrishna to use his influence to raise the issue with the Union government and ensure justice for the organisation.

On the occasion, MLA Sindhura Reddy extended a special invitation to Balakrishna to attend the grand centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba scheduled to be held in November in Puttaparthi.

Responding positively, Balakrishna assured the delegation that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government would take the matter to the Centre and ensure renewal of the FCRA approval for RDT. He further promised full government support for Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebrations.

Adding a special note to the Assembly proceedings, women Ministers and MLAs appeared in coordinated blue sarees on Wednesday, marking the occasion of Dasara Navaratri festivities and drawing attention within the Assembly.