Balineni Srinivasa Reddy clarifies on Vijaysai Reddy meeting him

Balineni said that YCP have no problem with TDP youth leader Nara Lokesh padayatra and that they did not stop Lokesh padayatra anywhere

Amaravati: Former minister and MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy reacted to YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy meeting him. He said that Sai Reddy paid a courtesy visit. He said that there was no discussion on political issues between them.

He said that the responsibilities of regional coordinator of Prakasam district will be handed over to Vijayasai Reddy. Balineni said that YCP have no problem with TDP youth leader Nara Lokesh padayatra and that they did not stop Lokesh padayatra anywhere. Vijayasai Reddy said that the volunteers are working very hard for the people and criticising them is not appropriate, he informed.

