Balotsavam instils enthusiasm among children

Ongole: The second Prakasam Balotsavam held at PVR Grounds here on Sunday created great enthusiasm and interest in science, among approximately 5000 children from across the district. The event featured an impressive array of science exhibitions and cultural performances.

The children’s festival included various competitions and performances across eight stages, featuring essay writing, elocution, poetry recitation, storytelling, short plays, folk dances, mono-acts, Kolattam, science exhibitions, painting, clay modeling, and other cultural displays. The event was supported by 300 teachers, 100 NSS volunteers, 100 NCC cadets, and numerous women volunteers. Thirteen committees supervised the proceedings.

The festival’s organisers received appreciation for creating a platform that combines educational excellence with cultural expression, making it a comprehensive celebration of children’s talents and capabilities. Balotsavam Committee honorary president D Veeranjaneyulu chaired the event.

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, who attended the event, emphasised the importance of education and knowledge acquisition for students.

District SP AR Damodar praised the festival’s role in uncovering student talents and fostering creativity. He raised awareness about public safety, urging students, parents, and teachers to promote helmet usage among two-wheeler riders. He called for support in the fight against drugs, requesting people to report any drug-related activities to the toll-free numbers 1972 and 100.

District Education Officer Athota Kiran Kumar expressed confidence that the Prakasam Balotsavam would contribute to the district’s progress and national development.

Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Dr Satish of Bhramara Infrastructure, and various educational and social organisation leaders participated in the celebration.