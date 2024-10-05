Banana exports fetching fame to Anantapur dist

Anantapur: Anantapur district has emerged as an exporter of premium variety of bananas, dubbed as ‘Grand Naine’, which enjoys great demand in the export market.

Farmers are growing Grand Naine variety in Beluguppa, Narpala, Putluru, Ellanur, Tadimarri, Yadiki and Pedapappur mandals in the district and Pulivendla and Pappuli. An estimated 8 lakh tonne bananas are being produced in 20,000 hectares in these mandals. Around 50 tonnes of bananas are produced per hectare. Of the 8 lakh tonnes, exports started with 12,000 tonnes in 2019 worth Rs 18 crore and increased many folds over the years. Joint Director of Horticulture (Fruits Exports) Deva Muni Reddy told The Hans India that exports registered with the Commissionerate of Horticulture was 48,000 metric tonnes (MT) in the last fiscal 2022-23 and the Commissionerate has targeted to increase exports from 48,000 MT to 100,000 MT. The monetary value of exports of bananas was Rs 140 crore in 2022-23. By the end of 2023-24 fiscal, exports are likely to touch Rs 300 crore. The market price of one tonne of bananas is Rs 22,000.

There is slight disturbance in exports to middle East due to the ongoing Israel-Arab war, but exports have picked up to Russia. Bananas are exported to Middle East countries and Russia. The producers also caters to markets in Bengaluru and to a great extent to Delhi market and other northern States apart from local markets in State.

The Big Bazar retail chain of Future Group and Mumbai-based Instinct and Intellectual (INI Group) have a tie-up with the local farmers who are marketing their produce at higher than local prices. Prior to the entry of the multi-national companies, the local traders were having a monopoly over banana market and were dictating terms to farmers, but the entry of the MNCs improved the lot of the farmers. More than 10,000 farmers are cultivating bananas in a minimum of 5 acre each and there are farmers raising bananas in 10 to 50 acre each.

The export companies subject the harvested fruit to a process of cleaning, grading, spraying and improving its quality and outlook before finally packing them.

A farmer, Rajasekhar Reddy in his interaction with The Hans India said banana crop proved to be a profitable proposition. He had raised banana plantations in 7.5 acres and earned an income of Rs 8 lakh, with Rs 7 lakh profits. He supplied the fruit to Instinct and Intellectual group and the groups was paying more than the prevailing market price.

Joint director Deva Muni Reddy is extensively touring banana cultivation areas and interacting with farmers and motivating them to strictly adhere to export protocols and thereby earn handsome monetary gains and fame as export farmers.

District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar is also taking keen interest in boosting exports from the district.