Bandar port by next year, Rs. 2 cr works launched in Pedana

Pedana (Krishna district): Minister for mines and geology and excise Kollu Ravindra on Saturday said that the Machilipatnam (Bandar) port would be completed by 2026, paving the way for large-scale industrial growth and employment opportunities for local youth. He added that a six-lane road is also being developed to ensure seamless connectivity to the port.

The minister inaugurated development works worth nearly Rs 2 crore along with Pedana MLA Kagitha Krishna Prasad at Chorampudi village in Bantumilli mandal of the Pedana Assembly constituency. Several infrastructure and civic projects were launched to improve basic amenities and strengthen rural development.

The works inaugurated included CC roads at CPWS quarters at a cost of Rs 12.5 lakh, a CC road up to the bypass road constructed with Rs.5.9 lakh from gram panchayat funds, and a pipeline from the zilla parishad school to the ST Colony built with Rs.3.64 lakh under CSR funds. Additional works included Rs 10 lakh worth of MGNREGS projects near the MPUP school, an R&B road constructed with Rs.20 lakh, a Rythu Seva Kendra built at a cost of Rs.23.94 lakh, a panchayat office building worth Rs.43.60 lakh, and retaining wall and CC road works costing Rs 20.2 lakh funded through the 15th Finance Commission.

Addressing a public meeting later, Ravindra said the NDA alliance government was firmly focused on development and welfare, while alleging that opposition YSRCP leaders were resorting to disruptive and violent politics. He said it was gratifying to inaugurate development works worth nearly Rs.2 crore in a single panchayat on a single day.

“We are completing the works of Amaravati and Polavaram. Plans have been prepared to steer the State on the path of development in all sectors. Committees are being formed at the village level to promote development. Minister Kollu Ravindra called upon the people to take note of the development being undertaken by the alliance government.”

Highlighting welfare initiatives, the minister said the government had implemented schemes on an unprecedented scale, distributing nearly Rs.50,000 crore through pensions. He said the ‘Super Six’ programmes — Talli Ki Vandanam, Annadata Sukhibhava, free gas cylinders and free bus travel — had become major successes. He assured that house pattas would soon be distributed to all eligible beneficiaries.

The minister said the establishment of a Rythu Seva Kendra and a new panchayat office reflected the commitment of the alliance government and the dedication of MLA Krishna Prasad towards constituency development.

Krishna district TDP general secretary Gopu Satyanarayana, Lanke Narayana Prasad, and other party leaders were present.