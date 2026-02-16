CM Revanth reviews strategy ahead of mayoral elections

Hyderabad: Chief Minister held a Zoom meeting on Sunday night to review the strategy for the election of mayors, deputy mayors, municipal chairpersons and vice-chairpersons scheduled to be held on Monday.

The virtual meeting was attended by TPCC President , AICC State Affairs In-charge , Deputy Chief Minister , along with ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the ground situation in various municipalities, particularly focusing on the numbers in the hung municipal bodies. He enquired with the Parliament constituency in-charges about the likely position of the Congress in municipalities where no single party has secured a clear majority.

Revanth Reddy issued specific directions to the in-charges on the issues to be addressed during the election process of mayors and chairpersons in the municipal bodies. He emphasised the need for careful coordination and effective floor management to ensure favourable outcomes for the party.

The Chief Minister also suggested that social balance should be maintained while finalising candidates for key posts. He made it clear that no opportunity should be missed in the case of hung municipalities and instructed leaders to take necessary steps to secure victory in such civic bodies.