Bandh partially observed in Nellore

Nellore: The district bandh called by Left parties condemning the murder of CPM leader and Praja Natya Mandali (PNM) Nellore Rural Mandal vice-president K Penchalaiah was partially successful across the district.

Business establishments, hotels and private educational institutions voluntarily remained closed in Nellore city, Kavali and Atmakur in solidarity. Around 40 shops at the Sunday Market on Trunk Road also remained shut as traders participated in the bandh.

Government offices, schools, colleges and other institutions functioned normally.

Law examinations conducted by Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) continued as scheduled. APSRTC services operated without any disruption, and vehicular traffic in Nellore city and surrounding areas remained normal. YSRCP extended support to the bandh.

Left parties, along with Stree Vimukti Sanghatana (SVS) and AIFTU, took out a rally from Gandhi Bomma Centre to Madras Bus Stand Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, SVS district secretary P. Kondamma alleged that promises made during the 2024 elections to make Andhra Pradesh a ganja-free state have not been implemented, as narcotics and contraband continue to be openly available across towns and cities. She said the brutal murder of CPM leader Penchalaiah by a “ganja batch” in Nellore reflects the seriousness of the issue. Protesters urged Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to intervene and take steps to curb ganja smuggling in the state.