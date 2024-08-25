  • Menu
Banjara Seva Sangh appeals to CM to solve their problems

Banoth Chakri Naik, State general secretary of All India Banjara Seva Sangh

All India Banjara Seva Sangh (AIBSS) expressed concern over the lack of political representation from Banjara community in the State, despite the community population is nearly 1.5 million

Anantapur : All India Banjara Seva Sangh (AIBSS) expressed concern over the lack of political representation from Banjara community in the State, despite the community population is nearly 1.5 million. During a press meet here on Saturday, the Sangh State general secretary Banoth Chakri Naik highlighted several issues facing the community, including inadequate infrastructure, lack of land rights, housing shortages and challenges in securing employment and promotions for ST candidates.

He informed that they have written letters requesting appointments with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. He said that they want to discuss problems including road and water facilities in thandas, recognition of Sant Shri Sevalal Maharaj's birth anniversary as a public holiday and protection of Hathiram Ji Math's properties for immediate redressal. Also, they seek resolution of land rights issues and proper allocation of housing for eligible Banjara individuals.

The meeting was attended by Sangh State president S Venkataramana Naik, State youth president Jatoth Rambabu and other members.

