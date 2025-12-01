Banjaras urge govt to address long-pending issues

Anantapur: The All India Banjara Seva Sangh (AIBSS) held its district-level general body meeting and oath-taking ceremony of the newly formed Anantapur District Committee at Ambedkar Bhavan on Sunday. Former committee members were also felicitated for their contributions.

The new district executive adopted several resolutions highlighting the socio-economic challenges faced by the Banjara community in Andhra Pradesh. Leaders stressed that despite 78 years of Independence and nearly 15 lakh Banjaras living in the State, the community still has no MLA, MP or MLC, resulting in continued neglect of key issues.

The AIBSS State Committee decided to seek appointments with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister & Panchayat Raj Minister Pawan Kalyan to present its demands. These include basic amenities in tandas, sanction of BT and CC roads under the ₹3-crore per mandal development fund, declaration of Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti as a public holiday, and ₹1 crore financial support for annual celebrations at Sevagadh, Gooty.

Other demands include protection of Hathiramji Mutt lands, land pattas for long-time cultivators, housing for eligible families, filling of ST backlog posts, proper implementation of ST reservation in promotions, support for Banjara entrepreneurs, construction of a Banjara Bhavan in Anantapur, installation of a Sant Sevalal statue at Naik Nagar Circle, and adequate representation in nominated posts.Over 2,000 members attended the event, including State President Banoth Chakri Naik, General Secretary Jatoth Rambabu, Treasurer R. Sriramulu Naik, Women’s Wing President B. Sugunamma and other district leaders.