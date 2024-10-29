Bank of Baroda donates Rs. 1 cr for CM Relief Fund

Vijayawada: Bank of Baroda on Monday contributed Rs 1 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help in restoration work of flood affected areas across Andhra Pradesh.

General Manager and zonal head of Bank of Baroda Hyderabad Zone Ritesh Kumar, DGM (Business Development) MVS Sudhakar andDGM and Regional Head at Vijayawada Chandan Sahoo presented the cheque to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania presented a cheque for Rs two crore to the chief minister relief fund.

Likewise, Private Schools Association Rs 65 lakh, Rashtriya Seva Samiti Rs 50 lakh, NRI Maddipatla Krishna Rs 10 lakh, Thomas Rs 1,75 lakh, Korrapati Surendra Rs 1.5 lakh, K Ramesh Rs 1.0116 lakh, K Narayan Rs one lakh, SLN Sastri Rs 70,000, Kola Manmadha Rao Rs 50,000, Viswavani English Medium school students Rs 50,000, Narendra Rs 50,000, Rajasekhar Rs 50,000, Koneru Venkatram Rs 25,000 donated to CMRF.