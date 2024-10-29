Live
- Deputy Collectors Transferred in Andhra Pradesh
- TG govt begins scouring for land for Indiramma houses
- Charmed by beauty of tribal art, Collector tries his hand at it
- How multicultural education prepares children for a diverse world
- State govt sets ball rolling for skill varsity, to begin works from Nov 6
- Arjun Kapoor Talks Relationship Status at Raj Thackeray's Diwali Party
- Phone-tapping case: A-6 Sravan Kumar files criminal petition seeking bail
- JPC meet on Waqf Bill-2024 to conclude today
- Collective efforts needed to prevent online crimes against women
- 14% growth forecast on global chip revenue to $717 bn
Just In
Bank of Baroda donates Rs. 1 cr for CM Relief Fund
Bank of Baroda on Monday contributed Rs 1 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help in restoration work of flood affected areas across Andhra Pradesh.
Vijayawada: Bank of Baroda on Monday contributed Rs 1 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help in restoration work of flood affected areas across Andhra Pradesh.
General Manager and zonal head of Bank of Baroda Hyderabad Zone Ritesh Kumar, DGM (Business Development) MVS Sudhakar andDGM and Regional Head at Vijayawada Chandan Sahoo presented the cheque to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania presented a cheque for Rs two crore to the chief minister relief fund.
Likewise, Private Schools Association Rs 65 lakh, Rashtriya Seva Samiti Rs 50 lakh, NRI Maddipatla Krishna Rs 10 lakh, Thomas Rs 1,75 lakh, Korrapati Surendra Rs 1.5 lakh, K Ramesh Rs 1.0116 lakh, K Narayan Rs one lakh, SLN Sastri Rs 70,000, Kola Manmadha Rao Rs 50,000, Viswavani English Medium school students Rs 50,000, Narendra Rs 50,000, Rajasekhar Rs 50,000, Koneru Venkatram Rs 25,000 donated to CMRF.