Bankers urged to cooperate with development programmes
Vijayawada: Many people eagerly await the monthly ration provided by the government. Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar urged bankers to cooperate in distributing rations and supporting farmers.
A meeting with bankers, chaired by Minister Nadendla, was held on Thursday at Civil Supplies Building at Kanuru here.
The minister stated that the previous government left unpaid dues of Rs 1,674 crore to farmers. ‘After the coalition government came to power, it cleared these dues. In the nine months since the coalition government took office, approximately Rs 24,000 crore has been disbursed.’
As part of the reforms, a new technological approach was adopted, introducing WhatsApp system for grain procurement. Through this system, 17,000 farmers sold their grain.
During Kharif season, 38 lakh metric tonnes of grain was procured from six lakh farmers. Farmers expressed joy as payments were credited to their accounts within 24 hours of the grain purchase. Additionally, action was taken to curb the ration mafia and prevent ration diversion.
The minister announced that new ration cards would be issued using advanced technology. Artificial Intelligence will be utilised, with AI cameras installed in every warehouse and godown. He emphasised that the state is providing transparent governance. Therefore, he urged bankers to reduce interest rates and cooperate with the government’s development programmes.