Bar liquor policy lottery conducted successfully

Puttaparthi: The lottery process for the allotment of bar licences under the Bar Liquor Policy 2025-2028 was conducted successfully at the District Collectorate here on Thursday.

The process was held at the Mini Conference Hall of the Collectorate under the supervision of the District Collector A Shyam Prasad and in the presence of officials from the Prohibition and Excise Department and applicants for bar licences.

As part of the process, applications were invited for two bars sanctioned in Dharmavaram town.

For each bar, four applications were received, and all four applicants were present during the lottery proceedings.

Addressing the gathering, the District Collector stated that the lottery was conducted in a transparent manner in the presence of Prohibition and Excise officials and the bar licence applicants, in accordance with government guidelines.

The draw was carried out fairly for the two notified bar locations in Dharmavaram.

In the lottery, Dola Rajareddy was declared the successful applicant, while Lakshmi Narayana was selected as the reserve applicant.

The proceedings were attended by District Prohibition and Excise Officer Govinda Naik, Assistant Excise Officer B. Narasimhulu, Station House Officers of the Excise Department, officials of the District Task Force, and other departmental staff.

Officials stated that the lottery process was completed smoothly without any untoward incidents, ensuring transparency and adherence to the prescribed norms.