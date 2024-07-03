Barricades removed near Jagan’s house

Guntur: Tyre killers, spike barriers and hydraulic bullets, which were set up to obstruct people from entering the road were removed with the help of a crane near the camp office of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli on Tuesday.

When Jagan was chief minister, his camp office was surrounded by barricades and had high security and created problems for the common man intending to meet the CM. Now, the officials took action to make walking easy on the four-lane highway that passes by his residence.

Rainproof tents set up on the road, police check-posts towards the Andhra Ratna Pumping Scheme were also removed.

The containers are still on the roadside. They are expected to be removed soon. When the barricades were removed, four roads around Jagan Mohan Reddy’s house came into use. Earlier, the officials opened the road in front of the latter’s house for public use.