Battle royale on cards between Shilpa & Budda families

Srisailam (Nandyal): Srisailam constituency has always witnessed a tough competition between two families of Reddys and it is Shilpa versus Budda.

Current MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy is representing the YSRCP while Budda Rajasekhar Reddy is the likely candidate from the Telugu Desam Party for the ensuing polls.

Though both leaders are considered to be strong in the constituency, this time TDP appears to have an edge because of certain allegations against the present MLA, incidents of attacks on police station by some minority groups and one Abdul Razak getting contact of the shops within the temple premises which is against the rules.

The local people allege that the incumbent MLA had maintained silence on all such issues just for the sake of votes of minority community as they form majority of the voters.

Another major issue here is that some terrorist activities were reported from Atmakur mandal. In January 2022, this mandal witnessed group clashes in which about 10 persons including the BJP in-charge Budda Sreekanth Reddy were injured.

BJP leader Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy had made certain allegations against the MLA in 2022. Chakrapani Reddy retorted asking them to get a CBI probe ordered into the allegations. In the backdrop of this, it is still not clear whether the YSRCP high command would give him the ticket again or not.

Chakrapani Reddy reportedly told the YSRCP leaders that if they do not want to give ticket to him, his son Shilpa Karthik Reddy be fielded from this constituency. He even remarked that all those who are above 60 years of age should retire from politics. The YSRCP may find it difficult to ignore the Shilpa family as there is no other strong candidate from here.

On the other hand, former TDP MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy has already launched his campaign and has been on whirlwind tours to all mandals in the constituency. He is also hoping to get indirect support of BJP cadre. Even former MLA Erasu Pratap Reddy would be supporting Budda, sources told The Hans India.

The Srisailam constituency has five mandals - Velugodu, Atmakur, Mahanandi, Bandi Atmakur including Srisailam. The constituency has a total voter strength of 1,92,942. Of them males are 94,736, females 98,166 and third gender 40.