BCs regained past glory under alliance govt, says Savitha

Vijayawada: Minister for BC welfare S Savitha said the state government is implementing many welfare schemes for the upliftment and development of backward classes in the state and the TDP has always been considered as the political party of backward classes.

Minister Savitha was the chief guest at the Virat Viswakarma birth anniversary celebrations held at the BC Bhavan in Gollapudi on Tuesday. She performed special puja to the portrait of Viswakarma.

Addressing the gathering, Savitha said Viswakarma is known as the first Vastu Shilpi (architect) and role model for artisans in the country. She informed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued orders to conduct the Viswakarma celebrations as the state festival in the state.

She said the CM could not attend the Viswakarma birth anniversary celebrations at BC Bhavan due to unavoidable circumstances. She promised that BC Corporation will be strengthened and stated that BCs regained their past glory after NDA came to power in Andhra Pradesh.

Former minister Nettem Raghuram, BC welfare department secretary Pola Bhaskar, Viswakarma Corporation JMD Tanuja Rani, G Uma Devi, High Court advocate Chevuri Rama Swamy, BC leaders and others participated in the Viswakarma Jayanti celebrations.