Bebinayana visits Gadapa Gadapa as part of election campaign

Bebinayana, the joint MLA candidate of Telugu Desam-Janasena-BJP parties, along with a team of key activists and party leaders, visited Gadapa Gadapa as part of their campaign for the 2024 general elections. The team, which included Ward in-charge Mr. Apparao, Parliament Telugu Youth Secretary Kagana. Sunil, and several other prominent leaders and activists, met with the people of the area to seek their support.

Among those present were Vijayanagaram Parliament Commerce Department President Sunkari Sairamesh, Bobbili Town Women President Mrs. Burli Sridevi, and Janasena Party Incharge Garida.Appalaswamy. The team also included town presidents, retired employees association members, former councilors, and various other party representatives at the town and Mandal levels.

The campaign event was attended by a large number of supporters, including Jana Sena Party heroines, Telugu Desam-Janasena-BJP party leaders, activists, Janasaniks, and fans. The team engaged with the people of Gadapa Gadapa, sharing their vision for the constituency and seeking their support in the upcoming election.

Overall, the campaign event was a success, with Bebinayana and his team receiving a warm reception from the people of Gadapa Gadapa. The team left the area with the hope of garnering the support of the community in the upcoming election.



