BEE implements two codes for energy efficiency, conservation

Vijayawada: Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power has introduced two codes to increase the usage of energy efficiency electrical appliances and conservation of energy. The BEE is implementing Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code (ECSBC) for commercial buildings and Eco Niwas Samhita (ENS) for residential buildings.

In a press release on Sunday, the BEE has said these codes are intended for adoption by State governments and local bodies, ensuring that energy-efficient and climate-resilient infrastructure becomes the new norm across India. In addition, key household appliances such as air-conditioners, ceiling fans, and refrigerators have been brought under the mandatory Standards and Labelling Programme to ensure that only energy-efficient products are used, helping reduce overall electricity consumption.

The BEE, spearheading the efforts under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, has initiated several critical programmes across sectors:

Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) Scheme is one of the important schemes. PAT is targeting energy-intensive industries, this flagship initiative assigns sector-specific energy reduction targets. Industries surpassing their targets are awarded Energy Saving Certificates, which can be traded on power exchanges.

Standards and Labelling Programme - Major energy-consuming appliances are rated from 1-star (least efficient) to 5-star (most efficient) under this programme. The star ratings empower consumers to make informed purchasing decisions, thereby driving down electricity consumption at the household and commercial levels.

Through ECSBC and ENS, BEE aims to significantly curb the burgeoning energy demand from the building sector. States and urban local bodies have been called upon to adopt and rigorously implement these codes to realize maximum energy savings.

During a recent event in Delhi, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik has emphasised that achieving the 2030 targets will require concerted and sustained efforts by all stakeholders, particularly the State Designated Agencies (SDAs) of state governments, Milind Deore, Secretary, BEE, said. He underscored the need for proactive states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh to lead by example.

“India is committed to reducing the carbon intensity of its economy by 45 percent by 2030 as part of its climate change and energy efficiency objectives. This is a critical juncture for all SDAs to put forth aggressive, state-specific programs focusing on energy conservation across key sectors including domestic/buildings, industry, agriculture, municipal operations, and transport,” said Deore.

He further advised that each state should assign sector-specific energy reduction targets, prioritize interventions in the major energy-consuming areas, and track progress rigorously to ensure that the cumulative national target is met on time.

Drawing attention to the rapidly expanding residential sector, Deore highlighted that residential buildings account for 24 percent (approximately 375 TWh) of India’s total electricity consumption. Alarmingly, energy demand from the residential sector is projected to increase more than eightfold by 2050.

Given this trajectory, Deore called for urgent action in integrating energy efficiency measures within the residential construction boom. Widespread adoption of the Eco Niwas Samhita and rigorous compliance with star-rated appliances can significantly mitigate this looming surge in electricity demand. The BEE and Ministry of Power called upon all stakeholders — states, industries, builders, and consumers to join hands in this transformative journey toward a greener, more energy-efficient India.