BEE pushes for energy-efficient cooling

Vijayawada: With India bracing for record-breaking power demand this summer, the Union government is intensifying its push for energy-efficient cooling solutions. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) of Union Ministry of Power has urged air-conditioner manufacturers to accelerate the adoption of BEE 5-star-rated models, emphasising their critical role in reducing electricity consumption and ensuring grid stability.

India’s demand for air conditioning is soaring, with studies revealing that nearly 30% of installed air conditioners (ACs) are over eight years old. These outdated models consume 40-50% more electricity than modern energy-efficient units. In addition to upgrading AC units, simple behavioral changes can drive substantial energy savings. Setting air conditioners to 24°C instead of lower temperatures could save up to 10 billion kWh annually, translating into thousands of crores in energy cost reductions. Recognising the immediate need and urgency, the BEE has called for an industry-led movement to promote energy-efficient cooling.

Accordingly Milind Deore, secretary of BEE has addressed a letter to Air Conditioning manufacturers and sought collaboration from manufacturers on a nationwide awareness campaign to encourage consumers to switch to BEE 5-star-rated models.