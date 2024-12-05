Belt shops rampant in Srikakulam district

SRIKAKULAM : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu warned that belt shops will not be allowed in the State.

He said those indulging in violation would be severely punished. But several violations are being reported in Srikakulam district.

Total 158 licensed shops were set up at different locations across the district. People should purchase liquor at these shops. But to improve sales of liquor, permit holders of these shops entered into un-authorised agreements with the village level functionaries of different political parties.

There have been allegations that the transactions were being carried out with the support of local MLAs.

For running belt shops, party functionaries should have blessings of local MLAs and they have to pay money illegally to the MLAs and also spend for party activities locally. To meet these expenses and formalities, organisers of the belt shops are selling the liquor by enhancing its price by more than 30 per cent than the actual price. There have been allegations that prohibition and excise officials were also colluding with these belt shop owners. Cases were being registered against the belt shops only when rifts arise among local leaders.

Belt shops are rampant at Kanimetta, Kinthali, Konchada, Tungapeta, Gorinta, Rapaka villages in Ponduru mandal. M.S.Palli, Rekhadevipuram and Jalantarakota villages in Kanchili mandal, Temburu, Ganguvada, Tiddimi, Rankini villages in Pathapatnam mandal, Geddakancharam, Bathuva, Madhupam villages in G.Sigadam mandal, Buragam, Sasanam and K Bhimpuram villages in Tekkali mandal.

For running the belt shops, local leaders reportedly conducted unauthorised auctions and fixed auction prices at Rs 50,000, Rs 1,00,000 and even larger sums based on the demand of the locality.

When contacted, officials of police, prohibition and excise department said that they would take action if anyone registers a complaint with them. Taskforce team of prohibition and excise department cracked illegal supply of liquor to belt shops in Ponduru mandal recently and seized liquor. Some of the belt shops were being operated by followers of local leaders and hence the officials are not able to take proper action.