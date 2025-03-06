  • Menu
Best DNK customer award presented to Usha

Sr Superintendent of Posts B Narasappa felicitating Usha Kranthi Gade as part of Naari Shakti Week celebrations in Tirupati on Wednesday

As part of International Women’s Day (Naari Shakti Week) celebrations, Senior Superintendent of Posts, Tirupati Division, B Na-rasappa organised a special felicitation ceremony to honour Usha Kranthi Gade, CEO of Babypattu International Private Limited, for her outstanding contribution to entrepreneurship.

Tirupati : As part of International Women’s Day (Naari Shakti Week) celebrations, Senior Superintendent of Posts, Tirupati Division, B Na-rasappa organised a special felicitation ceremony to honour Usha Kranthi Gade, CEO of Babypattu International Private Limited, for her outstanding contribution to entrepreneurship.

Usha was recognised with the prestigious Best Women Entrepre-neur award and Best Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra (DNK) customer award for successfully shipping over 500 domestic and interna-tional orders with Indian Post over the last three years.

Dy SP JN Vasanta and ASP G Nagaraju of Indian Postal Depart-ment commended Usha’s dedication and entrepreneurial spirit.

Speaking at the event, Usha expressed her gratitude to India Post and the DNK programme for their unwavering support.

She emphasised the importance of such initiatives in empowering women entrepreneurs and boosting local businesses to achieve global recognition.

The Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra programme by India Post plays a pivotal role in providing the necessary logistics and support for entrepreneurs like Usha, making it easier for small businesses to access international markets.

