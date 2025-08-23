BESTIU holds national conference on agri science & tech

Gorantla: The National Conference on Agricultural Science & Technology 2025 was inaugurated on Friday at Best Innovation University (BESTIU).

The event marked the beginning of a significant discussion on sustainable agricultural innovation, technology advancement, and knowledge sharing.

Dr Divya Vadlamudi, Vice Chancellor, BESTIU, extended a warm welcome to the esteemed guests and participants. Dr Ramgopal Mopuri, Conference Convenor, BESTIU, provided an insightful overview of the conference, highlighting its objectives and themes.

Bharat Lal Meena, Chairman, BESTIU, released the Book of Abstracts and delivered a compelling launch speech, emphasizing the importance of agricultural innovation. Dr Gopal Lal, Director, NAARM, Hyderabad, addressed the gathering, sharing valuable insights on the future of agricultural science and technology.

Dr AB Patil, President, Institution of Agricultural Technologists, delivered a thought-provoking keynote address on the role of technology in agriculture.

Dr Hardev Choudhary, Scientist-E, National Innovation Foundation – India, highlighted the significance of innovation in agricultural development.

The conference is organized in association with NAARM, Hyderabad, and the National Innovation Foundation, Ahmedabad. Pro VCs Dr Naga Jyothi and Dr Anuradha Dhar played a pivotal role in driving the conference’s success.

The conference aims to bring together experts, researchers, and stakeholders to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and collaborate on initiatives that will shape the future of agriculture. BESTIU is committed to fostering innovation and advancing agricultural science and technology for a sustainable future.