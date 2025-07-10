Bharat Bandh evokes mixed response

Tirupati: The nationwide general strike ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by 10 national trade unions against Modi government’s “pro-corporate policies” and restoration of labour rights evoked mixed response in pilgrim city on Wednesday.

All the nationalised banks and insurance major LIC remained closed while contract workers working in government departments, universities and TTD have attended their duties. The farmers and rural workers in all the mandals in the district held rallies in support of general strike. The members of trade unions AITUC, IFTU and activists of Left parties CPI and CPM took out rallies in the streets which culminated into a meeting at Nalugukalla Mandapam in the city. Shops also remained closed in the morning.

However train services, RTC services and private transport including buses to Tirumala functioned normally. Anganwadi centres and PHCs in most areas did not function with the employees joining the strike.

Leaders of Left parties CPI and CPM K Narayana and Kandarapu Murali addressed the meeting at Nalugukalla Mandapam and lambasted the Central government for suppressing labour rights which were achieved after a prolonged struggle by the employees and workers in the country.

The leaders vowed that the fight will continue till the Modi government bows down and restores labour rights including the right to strike to form associations by employees. The leaders alleged that the Modi government was more interested to protect the interest of corporates and not the people at large.

In the meanwhile, CITU general secretary Kandarapu Murali in a statement claimed the general strike was a success in Tirupati district. He saud a large number of employees, workers and farmers took to streets in support of the general strike demanding the Centre to take concrete measures to check rising prices and stop pro-corporate policies.