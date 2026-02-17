Bharat Sindoor MSME Park to be inaugurated soon

Nellore: Nellore Rural TDP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has said, “My long pending dream of providing employment to unemployed youth in the constituency is fulfilled after Bharat Sindoor MSME Park is completed in Amancherla village.”

Kotamreddy addressed the media after inspecting MSME Park, constructed in 30 acres with Rs 13 crore in the village on Monday. He recalled that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had ignored his appeal for sanctioning funds when he was twice Nellore rural MLA under YSRCP banner, only for political reasons. He stated that he quit the YSRCP during 2024 elections since that government had ignored development of Nellore rural constituency.