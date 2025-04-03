Bharath urges Rajnath to speed up defence projects in AP

Kurnool: Ministerfor industries, commerce, and food processing T G Bharath urged defence minister Rajnath Singh to expedite the ongoing defence-related projects in the state. During a meeting in Delhi, he discussed various pending projects and requested swift action to resolve any existing hurdles.

Separately, he also called on civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and sought introduction of flight services between Kurnool and Vijayawada. He explained the necessity of air connectivity between these two cities.

In a press release on Wednesday, Bharath said that defence minister Rajnath Singh responded positively to his request and assured necessary steps to accelerate the defence projects. The Union minister also emphasised his commitment to monitoring the progress of Andhra Pradesh’s defence projects and assured that he would conduct a review with officials every 15 days.

During the meeting, Bharath also discussed the developmental efforts being led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Rajnath Singh acknowledged his longstanding association with Chandrababu Naidu and appreciated his dedication to the state’s progress.

Minister Bharat told the Union minister that Andhra Pradesh offers significant investment opportunities across various sectors. He reiterated that the state government is actively reviewing projects, granting approvals, and resolving challenges to facilitate smooth implementation.

Bharath said civil aviation minister informed that discussions are underway with the authorities concerned and that necessary steps will be taken soon to start Kurnool-Vijayawada flight services.

He said air connectivity between Kurnool and Vijayawada would be a significant boost for industrialists and business travellers. He also highlighted the state government’s efforts to develop the Orvakal Industrial Hub by attracting various industries. He noted that the region has favourable conditions for industrial development and that improved air connectivity would further facilitate business operations.

Bharath lauded the efforts of the Union minister in working towards enhancing air travel facilities and expressed optimism that the Kurnool-Vijayawada flight service would soon become a reality.