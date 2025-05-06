Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, Visakha

Visakhapatnam: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, Visakhapatnam has once again made the city proud by securing a place among the top 10 schools nationally in securing the prestigious Shiksha award.

Presented by Lead Ed Tech Company, the recognition was announced at a platform where schools from across India were assessed for their excellence in education. This is the second consecutive year that the school received this honour, an exceptional achievement considering over 3,500 schools from across the country were evaluated.

Ranking among the top 10 is a testament to the school’s consistent performance, dedication, and hard work.

The award was received by Shimpy Kumari, Principal of the school, along with K. Ramakumari, primary school coordinator, during the recent award ceremony held in Hyderabad. The awards were presented by Sumeet Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Lead EdTech Company, and Deepak Hariharan, chief business officer of the company.

By achieving this distinction once again, the school has not only demonstrated continued excellence but also carried the brand image of Visakhapatnam to a national stage.